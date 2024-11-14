Libord Finance standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Libord Finance rose 85.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.12 50 OPM %-50.00-58.33 -PBDT0.360.22 64 PBT0.310.18 72 NP0.260.14 86
