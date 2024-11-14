Libord Finance standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Libord Finance rose 85.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.180.12-50.00-58.330.360.220.310.180.260.14

