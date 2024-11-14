Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 30.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.15% to Rs 224.00 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 30.06% to Rs 30.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.15% to Rs 224.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 209.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.224.00209.0617.4514.8741.7432.7041.0632.3630.7623.65

