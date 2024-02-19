Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC gains on receiving income tax refund of Rs 25,464 cr

LIC gains on receiving income tax refund of Rs 25,464 cr

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) added 1.20% to Rs 1,051.85 after the life insurance major informed that it has received refund of Rs 25,464.46 crore.

LIC had received refund orders for assessment years 2012- 13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 aggregating to 25,464.46 crore.

In this regard, Income Tax (IT) department has released Rs 21,740.77 crore on 15 February 2024. The life insurer said that it is pursuing for the balance with the IT Department.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, LIC announced that it has launched a new product LICs Amritbaal, which is non-linked, non-participating, individual, savings, life insurance plan available for sale from 17 February 2024.

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.

The state-run life insurers standalone net profit surged 49.1% to Rs 9,444.41 crore on 4.67% rise in total premium income to Rs 1,17,016.92 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Board of Life Insurance Corporation of India recommends interim dividend

LIC Housing Q3 PAT soars 142% to Rs 1,163 cr in

LIC Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 142.12% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 152.58% in the December 2023 quarter

Bajaj Auto, LIC, Tata Power, Titagarh Rail Systems to be watched

STL Digital wins SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2024

Board of Power Grid accords investment approval for projects worth Rs 655.75 cr

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sula Vineyards drops after block deal, co issues clarification

UK Pound Stays Supported As Dollar Retreats On Hawkish Pitch From Ex-Fed Bullard

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story