Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LIC hikes stake in IRCTC

LIC hikes stake in IRCTC

Image
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) disclosed that the insurance major has increased its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to 9.298% from 7.278%.

The life insurer purchased 1,61,56,976 shares, or 2.020% equity, at an average cost of Rs 657.614 via open market purchase during the period from 16 December 2022 to 11 September 2024.

IRCTC are an Indian public sector undertaking that provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

LIC has been providing life insurance in India for more than 65 years and is the largest life insurer in the country.

Shares of LIC rose 1.02% to currently trade at Rs 1,042 and IRCTC gained 1.27% to Rs 943.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy corruption case

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,350; Nifty Midcap, Metal, Realty climb

Western Carriers IPO opens today: Should you bid? Check brokerages calls

Patanjali Foods drops 4% after large block deal; promoter grp likely seller

In swing states, Harris highlights GOP endorsements; Trump uses rhetoric

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story