Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Metal index increasing 373.11 points or 1.18% at 32022.23 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.06%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.03%),NMDC Ltd (up 1.97%),Vedanta Ltd (up 1.77%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.37%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 1.29%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.05%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.91%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.5%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (down 0.25%), turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 320.25 or 0.57% at 56910.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.17 points or 0.27% at 16930.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.5 points or 0.22% at 25333.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 111.62 points or 0.13% at 82851.09.

On BSE,2174 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

