Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 75.42 points or 0.93% at 8163.8 at 09:41 IST. Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (up 2.58%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.04%),DLF Ltd (up 1.97%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.78%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.56%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.72%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.34%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.65%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.91%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 320.25 or 0.57% at 56910.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.17 points or 0.27% at 16930.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.5 points or 0.22% at 25333.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 111.62 points or 0.13% at 82851.09.

On BSE,2174 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

