Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 75.42 points or 0.93% at 8163.8 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Sobha Ltd (up 2.58%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.04%),DLF Ltd (up 1.97%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.78%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.56%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.72%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.34%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 1.65%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.91%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 320.25 or 0.57% at 56910.18.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 45.17 points or 0.27% at 16930.13.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.5 points or 0.22% at 25333.4.

More From This Section

Metal stocks rise

Broader mkt outperforms; FMCG shares slide

EaseMyTrip.com partners with IIFA

Hazoor Multi Projects wins NHAI contract worth Rs 17.94 cr

H.G. Infra Engg rises on bagging order worth Rs 716 cr

The BSE Sensex index was down 111.62 points or 0.13% at 82851.09.

On BSE,2174 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: SC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy corruption case

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,350; Nifty Midcap, Metal, Realty climb

Western Carriers IPO opens today: Should you bid? Check brokerages calls

Patanjali Foods drops 4% after large block deal; promoter grp likely seller

In swing states, Harris highlights GOP endorsements; Trump uses rhetoric

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story