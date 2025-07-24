LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 612.35, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 17.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 612.35, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25059.75. The Sensex is at 82146.05, down 0.7%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has gained around 0.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27215.85, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.2 lakh shares in last one month.