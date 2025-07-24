Bajaj Steel Inds slumps after Q1 PAT drops 79% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Bajaj Steel Industries dropped 6.47% to Rs 601.50 after the company's consolidated net profit plunged 78.93% to Rs 7.40 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 35.13 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 23.74% YoY to Rs 107.53 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 78.84% YoY to Rs 9.93 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 46.95 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses decreased 19.59% YoY to Rs 99 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 59.94 crore, down 20.20% YoY. Employee benefit expenses rose 3.66% YoY to Rs 20.37 crore, while finance costs increased 27.72% YoY to Rs 1.29 crore.