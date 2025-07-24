Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA Nod for Ibrutinib tablets

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA Nod for Ibrutinib tablets

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Zydus Lifesciences informed that it has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ibrutinib tablets 140 mg, 280 mg, and 420 mg.

Ibrutinib is a kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) with a 17p deletion, and Waldenstr's macroglobulinemia (WM).

Ibrutinib tablets will be produced at Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (SEZ), Ahmedabad. The tablets had annual sales of $2,148.9 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT May 2025).

The group now holds 420 approvals and has filed a total of 484 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The companys consolidated net profit shed 0.96% to Rs 1,170.9 crore on a 17.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,290.2 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Zydus Lifesciences rose 0.78% to currently trade at Rs 969.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mukand spurts after inking deal to sell land parcel in Thane for Rs 673 crore

BHEL fixes record date for dividend

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story