BHEL fixes record date for dividend

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Record date is 01 August 2025

Bharat Heavy Electricals has fixed 01 August 2025 as record date for he purpose of determining the eligibility of the members to receive final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per share (i.e. @ 25% on the paid up equity share capital) for the year 2024-25.

The dividend, if approved, shall be paid on or before 17 September 2025.

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

