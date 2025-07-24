Mukand spurts after inking deal to sell land parcel in Thane for Rs 673 crore

Mukand zoomed 8.63% to Rs 147.35 after the company said that it has executed an 'agreement for sale' for selling a land parcel located at Kalwe and Dighe villages in Thane district for a total consideration of Rs 673 crore.

The transaction involves the sale of approximately 17.77 acres of land, along with 50% undivided right, title, and interest in an adjoining access road measuring around 2.73 acres, and the grant of a perpetual, non-exclusive right of way over an additional parcel measuring approximately 0.16 acres.

The land has been sold for not less than Rs 86,980 per square metre, aggregating to a total consideration of around Rs 673 crore. The company has received an advance payment of Rs 110 crore from the purchaser.