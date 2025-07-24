Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukand spurts after inking deal to sell land parcel in Thane for Rs 673 crore

Mukand spurts after inking deal to sell land parcel in Thane for Rs 673 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mukand zoomed 8.63% to Rs 147.35 after the company said that it has executed an 'agreement for sale' for selling a land parcel located at Kalwe and Dighe villages in Thane district for a total consideration of Rs 673 crore.

The transaction involves the sale of approximately 17.77 acres of land, along with 50% undivided right, title, and interest in an adjoining access road measuring around 2.73 acres, and the grant of a perpetual, non-exclusive right of way over an additional parcel measuring approximately 0.16 acres.

The land has been sold for not less than Rs 86,980 per square metre, aggregating to a total consideration of around Rs 673 crore. The company has received an advance payment of Rs 110 crore from the purchaser.

The sale is expected to be completed within 30 days after all conditions are met, provided the purchaser is satisfied with the due diligence results.

Mukand is a multi-division, multi product conglomerate involved in the manufacture of specialty steel long products and industrial machinery. The company produces special alloy steel/ stainless steel billets, bars, rods, wire rods and bright bars.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 62.48% to Rs 10.90 crore on a 10.67% fall in revenue to Rs 1,106.89 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BHEL fixes record date for dividend

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gangotri Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nestle India consolidated net profit declines 13.40% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story