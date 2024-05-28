Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.59% to Rs 152542.71 croreNet profit of Life Insurance Corporation of India rose 2.49% to Rs 13762.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13427.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.59% to Rs 152542.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 131963.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.75% to Rs 40675.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 36397.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 475751.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 474668.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
