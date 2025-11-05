Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.150.1226.6725.000.040.030.040.030.040.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News