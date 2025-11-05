Nagarjuna Agri Tech standalone net profit rises 38.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 18.75 crore

Net profit of Nagarjuna Agri Tech rose 38.24% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 18.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.7504.4300.47-0.130.47-0.130.470.34

