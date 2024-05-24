Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 533.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Likhami Consulting rose 533.33% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 161.54% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.88% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 0.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.340.13 162 0.630.62 2 OPM %55.8823.08 -36.5138.71 - PBDT0.190.03 533 0.230.24 -4 PBT0.190.03 533 0.220.23 -4 NP0.190.03 533 0.160.17 -6

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

