Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 16.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 154.07 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 16.94% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 154.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 147.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.154.07147.2815.4515.4338.8732.7035.3929.4827.6823.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News