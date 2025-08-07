Caplin Point Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 23.26% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.17% to Rs 510.22 crore

Net profit of Caplin Point Laboratories rose 23.26% to Rs 152.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 123.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.17% to Rs 510.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 458.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.510.22458.9634.8433.08200.75170.34184.46154.38152.80123.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News