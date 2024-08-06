Linde India consolidated net profit rises 13.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales decline 9.40% to Rs 653.23 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 13.83% to Rs 113.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 653.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 721.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales653.23721.01 -9 OPM %28.2022.74 -PBDT203.24182.84 11 PBT151.85133.92 13 NP113.6999.88 14

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

