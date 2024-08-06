Linde India consolidated net profit rises 13.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.40% to Rs 653.23 crore

Net profit of Linde India rose 13.83% to Rs 113.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.40% to Rs 653.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 721.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.653.23721.0128.2022.74203.24182.84151.85133.92113.6999.88

