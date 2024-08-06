Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 4933.23 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 32.40% to Rs 448.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 338.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 4933.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5589.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4933.235589.2815.2411.33798.09592.95715.85515.79448.36338.64

