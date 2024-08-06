Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 32.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.74% to Rs 4933.23 croreNet profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 32.40% to Rs 448.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 338.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.74% to Rs 4933.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5589.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4933.235589.28 -12 OPM %15.2411.33 -PBDT798.09592.95 35 PBT715.85515.79 39 NP448.36338.64 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News