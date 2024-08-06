Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit rises 400.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.24% to Rs 2.56 crore

Net profit of Starlite Global Enterprises (India) rose 400.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 19.24% to Rs 2.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.563.1740.2338.802.181.271.490.491.150.23

