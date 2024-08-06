Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.91% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net profit of Soma Textiles & Industries rose 200.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.91% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.391.07-82.01-74.770.67-0.320.57-0.401.200.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp