Healthcare stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 295.79 points or 0.68% at 43736.88 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 9.85%), Innova Captab Ltd (up 7.75%),Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (up 5.6%),Hikal Ltd (up 5.11%),Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 4.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 4.24%), Syngene International Ltd (up 3.63%), Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 3.54%), Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.38%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.16%).

On the other hand, Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 1.84%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 1.17%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 1.01%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 438.66 or 0.78% at 56647.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.14 points or 0.44% at 16816.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.4 points or 0.08% at 25218.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 28.65 points or 0.03% at 82381.29.

On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 691 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

