Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Commodities index rising 69.72 points or 0.91% at 7711.71 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Ramco Industries Ltd (up 5.06%), Linde India Ltd (up 4.38%),Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (up 4.05%),Jai Balaji Industries Ltd (up 3.94%),Century Textiles & Industries Ltd (up 3.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Refex Industries Ltd (up 3.73%), Nitta Gelatin India Ltd (up 3.35%), Astec Lifesciences Ltd (up 3.06%), Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 2.96%), and DCW Ltd (up 2.93%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, PCBL Ltd (down 2.24%), Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd (down 1.11%), and Nikhil Adhesives Ltd (down 1.05%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 438.66 or 0.78% at 56647.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 73.14 points or 0.44% at 16816.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.4 points or 0.08% at 25218.1.

The BSE Sensex index was up 28.65 points or 0.03% at 82381.29.

On BSE,2341 shares were trading in green, 691 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

