Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corp bags Rs 11-cr order from Northern Railways

Railtel Corp bags Rs 11-cr order from Northern Railways

Image
Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RailTel Corporation of India informed that it has received a work order from Northern Railways for Railway Telecom Project aggregating to Rs 10.92 crore.

The project is designated as Project-LDH-S and T. It is to be executed at the office of the Deputy Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (Works) / Ludhiana, located opposite the Railway Hospital, Civil Lines, Ludhiana, Punjab, India.

The said order is worth Rs 10,92,47,304 and is expected to be completed by 4 September 2025.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

RailTel a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company reported 23.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.15 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 55.24 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 39.8% YoY to Rs 599.15 crore in Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.38% to Rs 496.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PV retails dip 5% in August; Fada raises alarm over rising inventory level

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; RLL locked in 5% lower circuit after listing

'Kavach' makers Kernex & HBL Power Systems rise up to 5%; here's why

Sona BLW shares gain 4%; here is what's driving the stock

UN chief warns Africa's inadequate access to debt relief risks unrest

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story