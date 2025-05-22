Mehai Tech Q4 PAT soars to Rs 1 crore

Mehai Technology's consolidated net profit skyrocketed 1,225% to Rs 1.06 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 0.08 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 52.22 crore in Q4 FY25, soared 1,092% year on year.

Profit before tax rallied 241.46% year on year to Rs 1.40 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Total expenses zoomed 1,174.68% year-on-year to Rs 50.86 crore during the quarter. Purchases of stock-in-trade were Rs 8.42 crore (up 191.34% YoY), while finance costs were Rs 0.86 crore (up 186.66% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit spiked 1,212.28% to Rs 7.48 crore on 701.20% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 119.46 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Mehai Technology's engaged business is trading electronic items.

Shares of Mehai Technology shed 0.04% to end at Rs 22.69 on the BSE.

