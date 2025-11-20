Board of Globus Spirits approves fund raising up to Rs 500 cr

At meeting held on 20 November 2025

The board of Globus Spirits at its meeting held on 20 November 2025 approved raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs 10/- each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.500 crore in one or more tranches, through various modes including by way of qualified institutions placement(s), preferential allotment or a private placement(s) and/or any combination thereof or any other method as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company.

