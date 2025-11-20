Globus Spirits board clears Rs 500-cr equity fundraise plan

Globus Spirits said that its board approved raising funds upto Rs 500 crore through the issuance of equity shares in one or more tranches.

The company will issue equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches, through various modes including by way of qualified institutions placement, preferential allotment or a private placement.

Additionally, the board also cleared a proposal to enhance the aggregate Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investment limit to 20% of the paid-up equity share capital, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.