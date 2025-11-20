Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Spirits board clears Rs 500-cr equity fundraise plan

Globus Spirits board clears Rs 500-cr equity fundraise plan

Image
Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Globus Spirits said that its board approved raising funds upto Rs 500 crore through the issuance of equity shares in one or more tranches.

The company will issue equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore in one or more tranches, through various modes including by way of qualified institutions placement, preferential allotment or a private placement.

Additionally, the board also cleared a proposal to enhance the aggregate Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investment limit to 20% of the paid-up equity share capital, subject to the approval of shareholders of the company.

The board has constituted a fund raising committee to oversee and manage all matters related to the proposed capital-raising initiatives.

Globus Spirits is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), bulk alcohol, hand sanitizer and franchise bottling.

The companys standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 23.34 crore on 3.57% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 660.60 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.09% to Rs 1,156.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon drops after brokerage downgrades stock to 'Sell'

Tilaknagar Industries launches Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky

PNB Housing Finance receives upgrade in LT credit rating

H.G. Infra Engineering secures project of Rs 274.11 cr

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India approves entering into Leisure Hospitality

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story