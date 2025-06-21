Lloyds Metals commissions 4 MTPA pellet plant and 85 KM slurry pipeline in Maharashtra

Strategic projects strengthen forward integration and improve operational efficiency.

Lloyds Metals and Energy has announced the successful commissioning of two key infrastructure projects that mark a major leap in its operational capabilities and long-term growth strategy.

The company has commissioned a 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant at Konsari, Maharashtra, and an 85-kilometre iron ore slurry pipeline connecting its Hedri mine to the new plant. These projects are expected to significantly enhance Lloyds Metals' integrated value chain, optimize logistics, and reduce production costs.

The pellet plant, which began operations after receiving environmental clearance in November 2023, was constructed over a period slightly longer than the originally planned 18-month timeline. Despite this, the project is considered a world-class development and ranks among the largest single-configuration pellet plants in India. It also stands as the companys second major project in the Gadchiroli region in the last two years.

Designed to convert iron ore fines into high-quality pellets for steelmaking, the Konsari plant complements the companys existing mining operations and aligns with its planned capacity expansions. It is expected to drive margin improvement in the medium term by enabling value addition and better resource utilization. Alongside, the 85 KM slurry pipeline, the first of its kind in Western India, has been built in record time. It creates an environmentally sustainable and cost-efficient transportation link between the Hedri mine and the Konsari plant. By reducing reliance on road transport, the pipeline is set to slash internal freight costs and lower the company's carbon footprint, while ensuring smoother material movement.

Lloyds Metals and Energy currently boasts a capacity of 10 MTPA iron ore production and 0.34 MTPA Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) production along with 2 MTPA pellet production in alliance with Mandovi River Pellets. It also has captive power plants with a combined capacity of ~34 MW. Its operations are spread across Maharashtra, India. On a consolidated basis, net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy declined 27.10% to Rs 201.88 crore while net sales declined 23.49% to Rs 1182.66 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024. Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy rose 0.33% to settle at Rs 1469.55 on Friday, 20 June 2025.