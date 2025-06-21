Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metals commissions 4 MTPA pellet plant and 85 KM slurry pipeline in Maharashtra

Lloyds Metals commissions 4 MTPA pellet plant and 85 KM slurry pipeline in Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Strategic projects strengthen forward integration and improve operational efficiency.

Lloyds Metals and Energy has announced the successful commissioning of two key infrastructure projects that mark a major leap in its operational capabilities and long-term growth strategy.

The company has commissioned a 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant at Konsari, Maharashtra, and an 85-kilometre iron ore slurry pipeline connecting its Hedri mine to the new plant. These projects are expected to significantly enhance Lloyds Metals' integrated value chain, optimize logistics, and reduce production costs.

The pellet plant, which began operations after receiving environmental clearance in November 2023, was constructed over a period slightly longer than the originally planned 18-month timeline. Despite this, the project is considered a world-class development and ranks among the largest single-configuration pellet plants in India. It also stands as the companys second major project in the Gadchiroli region in the last two years.

Designed to convert iron ore fines into high-quality pellets for steelmaking, the Konsari plant complements the companys existing mining operations and aligns with its planned capacity expansions. It is expected to drive margin improvement in the medium term by enabling value addition and better resource utilization.

Alongside, the 85 KM slurry pipeline, the first of its kind in Western India, has been built in record time. It creates an environmentally sustainable and cost-efficient transportation link between the Hedri mine and the Konsari plant. By reducing reliance on road transport, the pipeline is set to slash internal freight costs and lower the company's carbon footprint, while ensuring smoother material movement.

Lloyds Metals and Energy currently boasts a capacity of 10 MTPA iron ore production and 0.34 MTPA Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) production along with 2 MTPA pellet production in alliance with Mandovi River Pellets. It also has captive power plants with a combined capacity of ~34 MW. Its operations are spread across Maharashtra, India.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy declined 27.10% to Rs 201.88 crore while net sales declined 23.49% to Rs 1182.66 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy rose 0.33% to settle at Rs 1469.55 on Friday, 20 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Biocon raises Rs 4,500 crore via QIP

Parle Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Geopolitics on hold, bulls in control: Nifty reclaims 25K

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.11%, NIFTY jumps 1.29%

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story