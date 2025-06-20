Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Image
Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Of Rs 0.9127 per share

Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 20 June 2025, inter alia, have recommended the final dividend of Rs 0.9127 per equity Share (i.e. 0.9127%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Geopolitics on hold, bulls in control: Nifty reclaims 25K

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.11%, NIFTY jumps 1.29%

Suzlon Energy allots Equity Shares

Core sector expands by 0.7% on year in May, Crude oil and Natural Gas output falls

All-India consumer price inflation for agricultural labourers softens further to 2.84% in Apr-25

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story