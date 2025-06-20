Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.11%, NIFTY jumps 1.29%

Nifty Realty index closed up 2.11% at 1013.65 today. The index has gained 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 4.06%, Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 3.18% and Sobha Ltd fell 2.83%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 11.00% over last one year compared to the 6.56% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index gained 1.73% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.64% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.29% to close at 25112.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.29% to close at 82408.17 today.

