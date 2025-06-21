Parle Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.70 crore

Net profit of Parle Industries remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 3.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1433.33% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.68 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.