Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon raises Rs 4,500 crore via QIP

Biocon raises Rs 4,500 crore via QIP

Image
Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

First equity fundraise since 2004 IPO sees strong institutional demand.

Biocon has successfully concluded a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), raising Rs 4,500 crore (approximately $523 million), marking its first equity fundraise since its IPO in 2004. The company issued 13.63 crore equity shares at Rs 330 per share.

The QIP opened on June 16 and closed on June 19, attracting participation from a mix of domestic and foreign institutional investors. Major names in the final orderbook included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Life, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset, Franklin Templeton, SBI General Insurance, Government Pension Fund Global, and BlackRock.

The proceeds from the fundraise will be used for multiple strategic objectives, including purchasing optionally convertible debentures of Biocon Biologics from Goldman Sachs-managed funds, repaying certain borrowings, and meeting other financial and corporate needs.

Following the issue, the combined stake of the promoter and promoter group stands at 54.45%, down from 60.64% as of March 2025.

Siddharth Mittal, CEO and managing director, Biocon, said, "The strong response to our QIP reflects deep investor conviction in Biocon's differentiated strategy and consistent execution. This capital raise further strengthens our balance sheet, enabling us to invest in innovation, expand global access to lifesaving biopharmaceuticals, and advance our purpose of delivering affordable healthcare solutions that address pressing health inequities worldwide."

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The companys consolidated net profit surged 154.2% to Rs 344.50 crore on a 12.8% jump in net sales to Rs 4,358.10 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.86% to settle at Rs 351.60 on Friday, 20 June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parle Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Geopolitics on hold, bulls in control: Nifty reclaims 25K

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index gains 2.11%, NIFTY jumps 1.29%

Suzlon Energy allots Equity Shares

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story