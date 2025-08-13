Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 15.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.66% to Rs 2377.03 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 15.10% to Rs 641.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 557.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.66% to Rs 2377.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2417.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2377.032417.2433.4129.73807.75722.60777.02703.87641.59557.40

