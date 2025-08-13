NMDC Steel reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.56 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.36% to Rs 3365.22 crore

Net profit of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 25.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 547.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 66.36% to Rs 3365.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2022.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3365.222022.9112.11-19.83293.98-533.3536.14-772.0125.56-547.25

