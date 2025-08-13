Khandelwal Extractions standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Khandelwal Extractions declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.150.2026.6745.000.080.130.070.120.050.12

