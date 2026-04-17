Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 1622.7, up 4.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.84% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.45% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1622.7, up 4.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd has risen around 30.13% in last one month.