LMW to unveil its latest innovations at EMO Hannover 2025

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
LMW announced its participation in EMO Hannover 2025, the world's leading trade fair for production technology. From September 22nd to 26th, 2025, in Hannover, Germany, LMW will be showcasing its latest innovations at Hall 15, Stall B50, emphasizing versatility, precision, and flexible automation solutions. These include:

LR30MYL17: A highly versatile Turn-Mill Center designed for complex part manufacturing, offering superior precision and efficiency.

J1: A Precision Vertical Machining Center known for its exceptional accuracy and reliability in demanding applications.

A Compact Turning Center with Flexible Automation: This integrated solution highlights LMW's ability to provide efficient, automated production for compact parts, showcasing our specialization in addressing specific customer needs.

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

