Sampre Nutritions consolidated net profit rises 610.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sampre Nutritions rose 610.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 141.02% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.10.874.5112.7021.291.100.530.710.100.710.10

