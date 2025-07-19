Kerala Ayurveda consolidated net profit rises 521.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 28.61 crore

Net profit of Kerala Ayurveda rose 521.88% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.6127.47-14.612.954.470.562.810.211.990.32

