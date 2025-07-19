Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kerala Ayurveda consolidated net profit rises 521.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Kerala Ayurveda consolidated net profit rises 521.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:52 AM IST
Sales rise 4.15% to Rs 28.61 crore

Net profit of Kerala Ayurveda rose 521.88% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.15% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.6127.47 4 OPM %-14.612.95 -PBDT4.470.56 698 PBT2.810.21 1238 NP1.990.32 522

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

