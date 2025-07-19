Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 24.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 24.91% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.697.7043.5049.872.843.832.783.712.142.85

