Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 24.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 24.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 13.12% to Rs 6.69 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 24.91% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.12% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.697.70 -13 OPM %43.5049.87 -PBDT2.843.83 -26 PBT2.783.71 -25 NP2.142.85 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 270.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.32% in the June 2025 quarter

GSM Foils standalone net profit rises 173.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net profit of Rs 116.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story