L&T Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of L&T Finance rose 2.27% to Rs 701.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 685.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 4259.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3784.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

