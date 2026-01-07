Lodha Developers achieves 25% YoY growth in Q3 FY26 pre-sales

Lodha Developers reported pre-sales of Rs 5,620 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,510 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sequentially, the company registered a 23% growth in pre-sales.

The growth was supported by strong momentum in sustenance sales, and a significant launch pipeline in Q4 is expected to support the achievement of its annual pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

Collections in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 3,560 crore, down 17% YoY but up 2% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company added that collections were lower than Q3 FY25, which had one-off inflows from large land and office sales. Collections are expected to scale up significantly in the coming quarters.

On a nine-month basis, the companys pre-sales rose 14% YoY to Rs 14,640 crore, while collections declined 1% to Rs 9,930 crore in 9M FY26 compared to 9M FY25. The company said that in Q3 FY26, it added five projects with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 33,800 crore across MMR, NCR, and Bengaluru. This takes total business development in 9M FY26 to Rs 58,800 crore, which is 2.35 times its annual guidance of Rs 25,000 crore. This significant business development is expected to enhance visibility of future growth and support higher profitability in upcoming acquisitions. The company also said its pilot in NCR has commenced with two projects on a joint development basis, reflecting its risk-calibrated approach to capital deployment. NCR is the second-largest housing market in the country, with a shortage of trusted quality developers and a fragmented supply landscape. The NCR entry will enable the company to serve nearly 80% of the housing demand across the top seven Indian cities.