Fedbank Financial Services allots 12,700 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:50 PM IST
Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 12,700 equity shares under ESOS on 06 January 2026. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,74,07,68,000 consisting of 37,40,76,800 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,74,08,95,000 consisting of 37,40,89,500 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 8:28 PM IST

