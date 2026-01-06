A B Infrabuild secures Indian Railways project of Rs 51.43 cr

A B Infrabuild has received letter of acceptance from East Coast Railway, Indian Railways for a new project worth Rs 51.43 crore. The project entails construction of Road Over Bridge (Rob) 1x36.0 mtr. Composite Girder + 2x24.0 mtr. Composite Girder +4x18.75 mtr. T-Beam Girder at Km 655/25-27 in Lieu of LC No-353 at CH: 2+200 In between Mandasa Railway Station - Baruva Railway Station On HWH-VSKP main line under Khurdha Road division.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News