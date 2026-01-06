Oil & Natural Gas Corpn updates on Well Mori -5

The senior management of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC), including Director (Technology & Field Services) Vikram Saxena from Delhi, along with Crisis Management Team (CMT) experts, have assumed operational control of Well Mori-5, located at Irusumanda Village, Malkipuram Mandal, following the incident at the site.

Excavation work has been completed for the creation of a temporary canal from a nearby irrigation source to facilitate deployment of high-capacity firewater pumps. Fire pumps have reached the wellsite, and placement activities are in progress. A comprehensive blowout control plan has been finalised

A gradual reduction in the flame intensity and size is being witnessed. The team has also been able to change the flame to a vertical direction.