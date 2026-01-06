CarTrade launches Super Series platform combining strength of OXL India and Carwale

To cater to used-car ecosystem

CarTrade Tech announced the launch of SUPER SERIES, a first-of-its-kind integrated solution for used car dealer partners that bring together the combined power of OLX India and CarWale on a single platform.

The Super Series is built to help dealers accelerate sales, improve sourcing efficiency, and strengthen digital presence through a powerful mix of platform benefits, business tools, and recognition.

CarTrade Tech today powers one of India's largest and most trusted automotive marketplaces, serving 85 million+ unique visitors every month, partnering with over 12,000 used car dealers. This combination brings together the 2 crores buyers and sellers for Used cars in India.