Lodha Developers Ltd Slips 2.29%, BSE Realty index Shed 1.26%

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 2.65% over last one month compared to 3.46% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX

Lodha Developers Ltd fell 2.29% today to trade at Rs 873.95. The BSE Realty index is down 1.26% to quote at 5915.6. The index is down 3.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.82% and Sobha Ltd lost 1.78% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 21.49 % over last one year compared to the 9.13% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Lodha Developers Ltd has lost 2.65% over last one month compared to 3.46% fall in BSE Realty index and 3.86% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2220 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.25 on 09 Jun 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 650.85 on 02 Apr 2026.