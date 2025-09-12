Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to develop green data centre park in Palava

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Lodha Developers has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government to develop a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Palava, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

This move follows the states approval last year of the Green Integrated Data Centre Parks policy aimed at promoting sustainable data centre infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Lodha will serve as the developer for multiple domestic and international players looking to establish data centres in the park. The initiative supports Maharashtras designation of integrated data centres as a Thrust Area for industrial growth since 2019.

Rising demand from cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital services has driven the government to introduce the green policy in October 2024, which mandates that data centres be powered primarily by renewable and alternative energy sources.

The park will have a planned capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) and is expected to attract investments exceeding Rs 30,000 crore from Lodha and other data centre operators. It is projected to create around 6,000 direct and indirect jobs, boosting employment in the region.

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO of Lodha Developers, said, We are proud to partner with the Maharashtra government on this transformative project. The Green Integrated Data Centre Parks policy will create jobs, accelerate economic growth, and promote sustainable energy use. Lodha is committed to achieving net-zero emissions across our operations in the coming years.

The government plans to launch three such parks initially in the MMR to establish Maharashtra as a national leader in green digital infrastructure.

Lodha Developers is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 674.70 crore on 22.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,491.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lodha Developers shed 0.20% to Rs 1,176.95 on the BSE.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

