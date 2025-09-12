Waaree Energies corrects after sharp rally

Waaree Energies fell 1.57% to Rs 3680.60 as investors booked profits following recent strong gains.

The stock had surged 17.65% in the past three sessions. Despite todays fall, it remains up 29.59% over three months and 73.61% over the past six months.

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies is a renewable energy company. It offers innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 89.1% to Rs 745.20 crore on 29.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,425.83 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

