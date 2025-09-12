Consolidated Construction Consortium jumps after bagging Rs 180-cr B&F orders

Consolidated Construction Consortium surged 15.53% to Rs 21.42 after the company secured orders worth Rs 180 crore from various clients under its Buildings & Factories (B&F) division for constructing 13.5 lakh sq ft of buildings and factories.

The projects are slated for completion within FY26.

Consolidated Construction Consortium is an integrated turnkey construction services provider, handling design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management.

The company reported standalone net profit surged 365.5% to Rs 1.05 crore on an 87.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 51.31 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

